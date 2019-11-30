Mainly sunny this weeked before the weather turns next week. 30-11-2019 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Weatherwise, the sun’s out again today in Majorca and there’s a nice southerly wind to get your laundry dry. Expect highs of 20 degrees in Palma, 21 in Alcúdia and 18 in Ses Salines with overnight lows of around 9 or 10 degrees.

The clouds will roll in on Sunday bringing scattered showers, highs of 19 or 20 degrees during the day and temperatures of 11 or 12 at night.

It’s a sunny Saturday in Ibiza too but very breezy at the beach with a high of 19 dropping to 11 degrees after dark. Sunday will be partly sunny partly cloudy with similar temperatures and much stronger winds.

It’s a gorgeous Saturday in Minorca, warm and sunny with a high of 18 degrees, a low of 12 and strong winds. Sunday will be sunny too, but don’t leave home without your umbrella because rain is forecast in the early evening. Temperatures will stay around 18 degrees and fall to 13 overnight.

The sun is shining in Formentera today and it’s 18 degrees with southerly winds and a low of 14. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a high of 18, a low of 12 and very strong winds, but it should stay dry.d sunny with a high of 18 degrees, a low of 12 and strong winds. Sunday will be sunny too, but don’t leave home without your umbrella because rain is forecast in the early evening. Temperatures will stay around 18 degrees and fall to 13 overnight.