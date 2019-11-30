Peaceful protest in Palma yesterday. 29-11-2019 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Shares:

Around 50 people staged a protest against Black Friday in central Palma, Majorca yesterday.

The Majorcan groups, ‘Fridays For Future’ and ‘Extinction Rebellion’ carried out a slow walk down Passeig del Borne then spread out and lay on the ground. Some of the protestors were wearing tags with the slogan -50% discount off Conscience, Solidarity and Compassion.

The groups said they were demonstrating against the manipulation of large consumer companies on Black Friday.