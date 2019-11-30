Protest
Peaceful Palma protest against consumerism
Peaceful protest in Palma yesterday.
Around 50 people staged a protest against Black Friday in central Palma, Majorca yesterday.
The Majorcan groups, ‘Fridays For Future’ and ‘Extinction Rebellion’ carried out a slow walk down Passeig del Borne then spread out and lay on the ground. Some of the protestors were wearing tags with the slogan -50% discount off Conscience, Solidarity and Compassion.
The groups said they were demonstrating against the manipulation of large consumer companies on Black Friday.
