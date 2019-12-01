Rachel Podger performs in Bunyola this evening. 24-11-2019 Youtube: Wigmore Hall

Today, December 1

FAIRS

Montuiri, Fira de Sa Perdiu (Partridge Fair). 09.00: Start of the partridge decoy contest. Plaça Major. 10.00: Opening of the fair - artisan products, animals’ zone and more. Plaça Major. 13.30: Prizes for the contest. Plaça Major. 17.00: Concert - Indigests, Uptown Radio. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Bunyola. 18.30: Rachel Podger (baroque violin); Bach, Suites 1, 2, 3. Municipal theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros. See video clip above.

Llucmajor. 20.30: Alternatilla Jazz Festival - Marta Garrett (vocals) with Mano a Mano (André Santos, guitar; Bruno Santos, guitar). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. 15 euros. www.alternatilla.com.

Manacor. 19.00: Les Nations de François Couperin - interpretation by Thomas Indermühle (oboe), Bruno Lucas (oboe), Rosa Canyellas (cello), Isabel Felix (harpsichord). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent Church, Plaça Convent. Free.

Palma. 19.30 Art Vocal Ensemble performs at Sant Felip Neri church. Tickets 10 and 12 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 17.00 “The Royal Enterprise” at Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. Tickets at the box office, ticketea.com and www.truiteatre.es. Info 971 783 279. Tickets 10 and 15 euros.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. 18.00 with the musical of “Aladdin” at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 10 euros children and 12 euros adults.

Lloseta. 18.00 puppet shadow show by Els músics viatgers with the show “Gerda i les quatres estacions” (based on the story of Hans Christian Andersen The Snow Queen) at Lloseta’s Theatre. Tickets 3 to 5 euros. For children over 5 years.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Tomorrow, December 2

GUIDED TOUR

Palma. 18.00 historical centre - Arca (C/Can Oiva, 10) plus music and at 19.30 G. Matas + J. Oliver at Hotel Posada Terra Santa. Tickets 3 euros.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Palma, Fira de Nadal. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

