Cloudy in the south; sunny elsewhere on Sunday. 01-12-2019 Antonio Diez - Archive

Cloudy in the south but sunny in other parts of the island on Sunday; rain a possibility everywhere by the evening. Monday looking wet and windy with a yellow alert for coastal conditions.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 1 December

20C Alcudia

18C Andratx

18C Calvia

17C Deya

19C Palma

21C Pollensa

20C Sant Llorenç

18C Santanyi

Monday, 2 December

17C Alcudia

17C Andratx

17C Calvia

15C Deya

17C Palma

17C Pollensa

15C Sant Llorenç

15C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

20.6C Puerto Pollensa

20.4C Muro

20C Banyalbufar