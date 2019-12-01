Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
Cloudy in the south but sunny in other parts of the island on Sunday; rain a possibility everywhere by the evening. Monday looking wet and windy with a yellow alert for coastal conditions.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 1 December
20C Alcudia
18C Andratx
18C Calvia
17C Deya
19C Palma
21C Pollensa
20C Sant Llorenç
18C Santanyi
Monday, 2 December
17C Alcudia
17C Andratx
17C Calvia
15C Deya
17C Palma
17C Pollensa
15C Sant Llorenç
15C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
20.6C Puerto Pollensa
20.4C Muro
20C Banyalbufar
