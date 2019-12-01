Alcudia, walls and Sant Jaume Church. 03-06-2011 Andrew Ede

At its assembly in Zamora this weekend, the Los Pueblos Más Bonitos de España association has announced the latest villages to join its network as the "most beautiful" in Spain. There are two in Majorca - Alcudia and Pollensa.

The association says of Alcudia that it is one of Majorca's most beautiful, with a "magical historic centre" in close proximity to paradisiacal beaches. It is representative of distinct civilisations, and two gates of its walls - Porta des Moll and Porta de Mallorca - have been declared national monuments.

Of Pollensa, the association explains that it is at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains and that there has been civilisation for more than 3,000 years. Its historic centre has a "strong mediaeval essence". Its people have known how to maintain its whole personality intact.

Alcudia and Pollensa will be incorporated into the list of "pueblos más bonitos" from the start of next year. There are at present 79 villages in Spain, Fornalutx being one of them. This number will rise to 94 in 2020.