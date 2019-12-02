Wet and windy in Majorca. 02-12-2019 Archive

Rain forecast for the whole island on Monday. By 6.30am there were isolated very heavy downpours, accompanied by thunderstorms. The Muro weather station, located in the Albufera Nature Park, registered 85.2 litres per square metre (equivalent to 85.2 millimetres) in the hour between 4am and 5am.

Quite windy as well, and there are yellow alerts for coastal conditions as well as for rain. These alerts are at present in place (depending on location) until Wednesday. Temperatures remaining mild.

Forecast highs:

Monday, 2 December

17C Alcudia

17C Andratx

16C Calvia

15C Deya

17C Palma

17C Pollensa

16C Sant Llorenç

15C Santanyi

Tuesday, 3 December

18C Alcudia

18C Andratx

18C Calvia

16C Deya

19C Palma

18C Pollensa

17C Sant Llorenç

17C Santanyi

Sunday's highs

20.8C Son Servera

20.3C Muro

20.1C Sa Pobla