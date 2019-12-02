Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
Rain forecast for the whole island on Monday. By 6.30am there were isolated very heavy downpours, accompanied by thunderstorms. The Muro weather station, located in the Albufera Nature Park, registered 85.2 litres per square metre (equivalent to 85.2 millimetres) in the hour between 4am and 5am.
Quite windy as well, and there are yellow alerts for coastal conditions as well as for rain. These alerts are at present in place (depending on location) until Wednesday. Temperatures remaining mild.
Forecast highs:
Monday, 2 December
17C Alcudia
17C Andratx
16C Calvia
15C Deya
17C Palma
17C Pollensa
16C Sant Llorenç
15C Santanyi
Tuesday, 3 December
18C Alcudia
18C Andratx
18C Calvia
16C Deya
19C Palma
18C Pollensa
17C Sant Llorenç
17C Santanyi
Sunday's highs
20.8C Son Servera
20.3C Muro
20.1C Sa Pobla
