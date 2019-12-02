Transport
Sixteen new buses for Palma before year end
Palma will have 16 brand new EMT new buses before the end of 2019 and an entire new fleet by Easter next year.
The need to fit new computer equipment on the buses has delayed their integration in the service.
The new buses will be used to strengthen services in the main arteries of Palma, such as Carretera Manacor, Calle Aragón, Carrer d’Eusebi Estada, Carrer del General Riera, Avinguda Joan Miró and Carrer d’Indalecio Prieto.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.