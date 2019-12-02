EMT buses in Palma. Archive photo. 27-03-2019 P. PELLICER

Shares:

Palma will have 16 brand new EMT new buses before the end of 2019 and an entire new fleet by Easter next year.

The need to fit new computer equipment on the buses has delayed their integration in the service.

The new buses will be used to strengthen services in the main arteries of Palma, such as Carretera Manacor, Calle Aragón, Carrer d’Eusebi Estada, Carrer del General Riera, Avinguda Joan Miró and Carrer d’Indalecio Prieto.