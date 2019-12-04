Security
Security cameras at Playa de Palma to be renewed
Playa de Palma City Council is spending 30,000 euros on five new video surveillance cameras.
The system was originally installed in 2008 at a cost of 50,000 euros but it stopped working around three years ago.
The National Police demanded that the broken cameras be replaced as soon as possible, saying they make people think twice about committing crimes and help officers catch those who break the law.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.