One of the current CCTV installations at Playa de Palma which has not worked since 2015. 30-07-2015 A. Sepúlveda

Shares:

Playa de Palma City Council is spending 30,000 euros on five new video surveillance cameras.

The system was originally installed in 2008 at a cost of 50,000 euros but it stopped working around three years ago.

The National Police demanded that the broken cameras be replaced as soon as possible, saying they make people think twice about committing crimes and help officers catch those who break the law.