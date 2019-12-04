Arrests
Six youths arrested on charges of abusing minors in Cala Ratjada
Six young people have been arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of two teenagers, in Cala Ratjada.
The victims, one Spanish and one foreign, told Guardia Civil Officers that they met two of the defendants in a nightclub on November 29 and allege that after they left the club the two boys and their friends forced them into a car and sexually assaulted them.
The driver of the vehicle and a minor have been released and the judge ordered the other four suspects to hand over their passports and appear in court every 15 days.
All of the defendants denied sexually abusing the girls.
