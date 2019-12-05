The National Police arrested the woman but hours later she was set free. 04-12-2019 A. Sepúlveda

Shares:

A woman who’s wanted for manslaughter and kidnapping in Romania has been released from jail in Palma because of a computer error.

She was sentenced to 17 years in a Romanian jail for holding a man hostage in 2006, who later died because of the conditions he was subjected to during captivity.

An International Arrest Warrant was issued after she escaped from Romania using a false identity and she was detained last Thursday on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma.

But the details of the International Arrest Warrant were not on the police database here in Palma, so the judge released her and under Spanish law she cannot be detained twice for the same crime.