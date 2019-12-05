Arrests
IT error sets kidnapper free
A woman who’s wanted for manslaughter and kidnapping in Romania has been released from jail in Palma because of a computer error.
She was sentenced to 17 years in a Romanian jail for holding a man hostage in 2006, who later died because of the conditions he was subjected to during captivity.
An International Arrest Warrant was issued after she escaped from Romania using a false identity and she was detained last Thursday on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma.
But the details of the International Arrest Warrant were not on the police database here in Palma, so the judge released her and under Spanish law she cannot be detained twice for the same crime.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.