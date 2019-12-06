Courts
Trial of Llucmajor policeman for homophobic treatment of a colleague
The Attorney General has asked the court to jail a Local Police Officer from Llucmajor for two years for homophobia.
The defendant allegedly subjected another officer to a barrage of homophobic treatment for 14 years, made derogatory comments about him and called him a ‘maricón, or faggot, when they were in the police station, out on the streets on duty and in bars socialising.
Defence lawyers told the court that the victim became psychologically depressed, didn’t want to go to work and had to have therapy to cope with the stress and isolation that was brought on by the abuse that lasted from the day he entered the police corps, in 2001, until November 2015.
