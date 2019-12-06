There are 140 driving jobs at the Municipal Transportation Company, or EMT. Archive photo. 31-10-2013 R.L.

Monday is the deadline for applications for the 140 driving jobs at the Municipal Transportation Company, or EMT.

92.46% of the current EMT workforce is male but 40 of the vacancies have been reserved for women to comply with the Equality Plan of Palma.

All candidates must have a valid Driving Licence D, be able to speak and understand Catalan to level A2 and have a Compulsory Secondary Education Certificate.

Selected candidates will be given an aptitude and evaluation test, a Catalan language test, if they don’t provide the accreditation certificate, a merit assessment and a personal interview.

Applications must be handed in at EMT headquarters, or the EMT garages in the Sant Mateu estate by Monday, December 9.