Weather
Today's weather
Cloudy with sunny intervals across the island, there is no rain currently forecast for today.
Highs of 17º and lows of 7º.
There is a light north/northeasterly wind.
Humidity remains high at 85%.
You can see Majorca live on our webcams.
