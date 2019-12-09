Brawl between customers and bouncers outisde Palma nightclub. 08-12-2019 Youtube: Ultima Hora

An investigation has been launched after a brawl outside a nightclub in Palma.

Police were called to the Son Castelló neighbourhood of the city in the early hours of Sunday morning after reports of a confrontation between bouncers and a group of neo-Nazis.

By the time the officers arrived the arguing had died down and most of the people involved had left the scene. But an hour later 6 men allegedly returned and attacked Security Staff with sticks, knives and other weapons.

National Police Officers believe the attackers may be members of a criminal organisation.