Events
Getting ready for Santa Lucia in Palma
Yesterday one hundred and forty pupils from the Swedish school in Palma rehearsed for their big Santa Lucia concert at Palma Cathedral.
Santa Lucia is a Christian feast day celebrated on 13 December, commemorating Saint Lucy, a 3rd-century martyr, who according to legend brought "food and aid to Christians hiding in the catacombs" using a candle-lit wreath to "light her way and leave her hands free to carry as much food as possible".
During the celebrations Santa Lucia is represented by a young lady in a white dress (a symbol of a Christian's white baptismal robe) and red sash (symbolizing the blood of her martyrdom) with a crown or wreath of candles on her head.
Vendela Mannberg, a 9th year student and 15 years old, has been chosen to portray Santa Lucia this year.
The big event takes place at 8p.m. on Friday.
Related Tags
Comments
