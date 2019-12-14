A sunny but windy weekend ahead. 13-12-2019 MDB

The sun’s out this weekend in Majorca but Aemet is keeping an orange warning in place for strong winds across the island.

Palma, nice and sunny today with a high of 19, a low of 11 and a southerly breeze. There’s more sunshine on Sunday with a high of 18 and a low of 10 and light winds.

Expect gusts of 35 kilometres an hour if you live in Pollensa, although it will be warm and sunny with a top temperature of 20 dropping to around 10 degrees overnight. Sunday's much the same with a high of 19 and a low of 9 and that wind will drop to a nice breeze.

It’s 19 degrees with hazy sunshine and strong winds in Santanyi today and the mercury will drop to 11 overnight. It’ll be much calmer on Sunday and sunny too with a high of 19 falling to 11 degrees after dark.

Andratx, 19 and sunny today with a southerly breeze and a low of 11 degrees but the wind will pick up on Sunday and temperatures will drop to around 16 degrees during the day and 10 when the sun goes down.

You can view the weather live across the island on our webcams.

What’s On Saturday

The Christmas markets are now open all over Majorca and they’re stacked with amazing gift ideas for all the family and some tasty traditional snacks to keep you going while you shop.

La Llamada are live at the Trui Theatre in Cami Son Rapinya at 6pm; tickets cost between 32 and 35 euros and you can buy them online at www.truiteatre.es.

And if you’re out, out, head on over to the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma the band’s on stage at midnight and the venue’s open until 5 o’clock in the morning.

What’s On Sunday

There’s nothing quite like a city sightseeing tour to get to know the lay of the land and the Palma Hop on, Hop Off bus lets you explore at your own pace. Ticket prices start at 18 euros, which includes an audio guide in several languages, the tour bus runs between 10am and 4pm and you can jump on at any stop. For more information log on to www.hop-on-hop-off-bus.com/Mallorca.

The traditional Nadal Concert gets underway at midday in the Palma Auditorium on the Paseo Marítimo. Ticket prices start at 17 euros and you can buy them online at www.auditoriumpalma.com.

There’s a raft of films to choose from at Cineciutat in Palma, including a few in English and if you feel like making a night of it why not have a glass of cava and tuck in to delicious tapas at San Juan Gastro Market.