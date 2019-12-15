Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Weatherwise, the orange alert is still in place for high winds in parts of Majorca today, but enjoy the sunshine while it’s here because the rain’s coming back on Tuesday!
Palma’s 18º and sunny with a low of 9 degrees and a soft southerly breeze.
It’s 17 degrees with hazy sunshine and strong winds in Sóller and an overnight low of 6.
Calvià is partly sunny partly cloudy and 17º dropping to 9 degrees after dark
Gusts of 20 kilometres are forecast in Ses Salinas with a top temperature of 17 falling to 10 overnight
And it’s a lovely sunny day in Alcúdia with a high of 19 and a low 9 degrees.
Watch the weather live across the island on our webcams.
What’s On Sunday
The traditional Nadal Concert gets underway at midday in the Palma Auditorium on the Paseo Marítimo. Ticket prices start at 17 euros and you can buy them online at www.auditoriumpalma.com.
There’s a raft of films to choose from at Cineciutat in Palma, including a few in English and if you feel like making a night of it why not have a glass of cava and tuck in to delicious tapas at San Juan Gastro Market.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.