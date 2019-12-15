A bright and sunny weekend. 14-12-2019 MDB

Shares:

Weatherwise, the orange alert is still in place for high winds in parts of Majorca today, but enjoy the sunshine while it’s here because the rain’s coming back on Tuesday!

Palma’s 18º and sunny with a low of 9 degrees and a soft southerly breeze.

It’s 17 degrees with hazy sunshine and strong winds in Sóller and an overnight low of 6.

Calvià is partly sunny partly cloudy and 17º dropping to 9 degrees after dark

Gusts of 20 kilometres are forecast in Ses Salinas with a top temperature of 17 falling to 10 overnight

And it’s a lovely sunny day in Alcúdia with a high of 19 and a low 9 degrees.

Watch the weather live across the island on our webcams.

What’s On Sunday

The traditional Nadal Concert gets underway at midday in the Palma Auditorium on the Paseo Marítimo. Ticket prices start at 17 euros and you can buy them online at www.auditoriumpalma.com.

There’s a raft of films to choose from at Cineciutat in Palma, including a few in English and if you feel like making a night of it why not have a glass of cava and tuck in to delicious tapas at San Juan Gastro Market.