The Balearic Blood bank needs your help over Christmas
The Balearic Blood and Tissue Bank, or Bstib, is appealing for urgent help and says at least 1,000 donations are needed to guarantee transfusions over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
“Blood is desperately needed for cancer patients, those with chronic diseases, anyone who’s involved in an accidents, for complicated deliveries and other urgent cases,” said a Bstib spokesperson.
In order to give blood, donors must weigh more than 50 kilos, 18 to 65 years old and be in good health. Men can donate up to four times a year and women three times.
In Palma, donations can be made between now and Saturday at the blood banks, in Carrer de Rosselló and Carrer de Cazador between 8am and 8.30pm and there are a number of other donation points across the Balearic Islands.
