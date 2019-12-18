Gray skies. 17-12-2019 R.L.

Shares:

We may get stormy weather in the Balearic Islands today.

Palma is 20 degrees and cloudy today with occasional sunshine and a low of 11.

Soller is dull too and 18 with a light northerly wind, scattered showers and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

It’s overcast and very breezy in Alcudia with gusts of 20 kilometres an hour, rain this afternoon and a high of 19 falling to 11 after dark.

The east side of the island is partly sunny partly cloudy today with gusts of 25 kilometres an hour forecast around Santanyi, a top temperature of 19 and a low of 10.

And the sun’s out in Andratx but it’s very windy there too with a high of 18 and a low of 11.

What’s On Wednesday

Entertainment-wise there's a lot to choose from today.

The Christmas market is in full flow in Puerto Portals with artisan products, gorgeous locally sourced food, a circus, dancing and even an ice-rink. It’s open from noon until 9pm Sunday to Thursday and from noon until 10pm on Friday and Saturday until January 6th.

The College of Lawyers Choir is performing in Collegi d’Advocate at number 10 La Rambla in Palma from 8pm.

There’s a free concert by Students from the Palma Conservatory of Music at Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, number 12 Calle Concepció in Palma from 7pm.

And the Strings Orchestra from Palma Conservatory of Music is performing for free at the Auditorium in Calle d’en Cerdà in Porreres.

You can view the weather live across the island on our webcams.