Previous edition of Christmas concert by Teatre Princpal's choir. 19-12-2019 Youtube: DomiLion392

Today, 20 December

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

Alcudia. 18.00: Christmas concert - Alcudia School of Music. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Christmas concert - Teatre Principal choirs. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Pollensa. 18.30: Street procession by Timbalada Pollencina (drummers).

Puerto Pollensa. 18.30: Street procession by the Pollensa Band of Cornets and Drummers.

Soller. 20.00: Christmas concert - Natalia Fluixa (mezzo soprano, Mallorca Gospel Choir), Bobby Escobar, Nendy Bota. Escolapies Chapel, C. Batac. Ten euros.

MUSIC

Manacor. 19.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, University of the Balearic Islands Choir, Alicia Amo (soprano), Steve Davislim (tenor), Dietrich Henschel (baritone); Haydn “The Creation”. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.

Paguera. 21.00: Malahierba - rock band. Auditorium, C. Pins. Ten euros.

Palma. 21.00: Camela - techno-rumba. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-60 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 21.00: Marwan - singer, composer, poet. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Palma. 20.00 Cap pela at Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza (Carrer Miquel Maura, 1) in Palma. Tickets 10 and 12 euros.

CHRISTMAS EVENTS

Fira de Nadal in Palma. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Christmas train in Palma. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Ramlba, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Christmas Family Circus Show. Open now Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Christmas market in Puerto Portals. Opens today until Monday January 6. Hours: daily from 12.00 to 21.00 except Friday’s and Saturday’s 12.00 to 22.00. Live music, petit cinema, theatre, skating rink and expo playmobil. Here is the complete programme of daily events: 20/12: 12:00 Onda Cero proramme; 17.00. P. P. Dance Academy; 18.00 Ice Opening Party (Plaza Capricho) and at 19.30 live music with The Turners (tribute to Tina Turner). 21/12: 12.00 Elf lettes workshop; 16.00 Ángela Bruno Dance Factory; 18.00 Ice Party and at 19.30 Clau de Sol (soul & reggae music). Complete programme at www.puertoportals.com.

Tomorrow, 21 December

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

Arenal. 19.30: Christmas concert - Arenal Band of Music. At the parish church.

Cala Millor. 19.30: Christmas concert - 440 Aula Musical; children’s orchestra and choir. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros.

Inca. 20.30: Christmas concert - a cappella group Cap Pela. Santa Maria la Major Church.

Manacor. 10.00-20.00: Christmas fair. Plaça Ramon Llull and adjoining streets.

Palma. 20.00: Christmas concert - Teatre Principal choirs. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.

Palmanova. 20.30: Christmas concert; Cant de la Sibil.la - Cor de Calvia choir; Catalina Ferrer, soprano; David Llecha, baritone; Svitlana Bens, piano. Sala Palmanova, C. Diego Salva 2.

Porto Cristo. 19.00: Christmas concert by folk group Posidonia. Cultural Centre, C. Muntaner 45.

Soller. 20.00: Christmas carols, songs. Sant Bartomeu Church.

FAIRS

Andratx, Fira del Vi (Wine Fair). 16.00-21.00. C. Isaac Peral.

MUSIC

Organ mornings in Alaro. At 11.30 at Sant Bartomeu church. Free of charge.

Andratx. 19.00: “Fantasia” concert - Aprojove Clàssic. Teatre Sa Teulera, C. Metge Gaspar Pujol.

Palma. 21.00: Abba Tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.

Pollensa. 20.00: Damia Oliver - acoustic concert. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Pay as you wish.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 18.30: Dance by the Modern Ballroom Dance Club. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Two euros.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.00: Aladdin - children’s musical. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Another performanced on Sunday December 22.

SPORTS

Trotting races. At the Manacor racetrack with the first race starting at 16.00. The hippodrome is located at Ctra Palma - Arta Km 48. Tel 971 550 023. Free entrance.

Football match at home. At 13.00 between Real Mallorca and Sevilla at Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. Tickets start at 15.00 euros. Tickets sold at the club offices between 09.00 and 14.00 and 15.30 and 18.30.

GUIDED VISIT IN ENGLISH

Manacor. At 11.00 guided visit in English to Manacor’s museum (Carr. de Cales de Mallorca, km 1.5, Manacor). Free of charge. For more information visit https://museudemanacor.com/es/el-museo

Check weekly markets, films in English and cruise ships in port.