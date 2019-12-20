Weather
Red sky in the morning, Shepherd’s warning
This glorious sunrise was recorded from the University of the Balearic Islands or UIB this morning in Carrer de Valldemossa by nursing student, @Davinia_AM.
Skies like this are usually seen when there?s only high clouds in the sky and the sun shines through them and every time it happens, social media networks are inundated with photos.
Bon dia pic.twitter.com/JtvIWJv4Lo? Jaume Cabrer soler (@CabrerJaume) December 20, 2019
Unfortunately those serene skies didn?t last long, as storm Elsa arrived bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
Así se ve el amanecer desde Portopí, Palma. pic.twitter.com/B9eX4YlsKf? AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) December 20, 2019
For the latest information on the weather in different locations across Majorca check out our webcams.
