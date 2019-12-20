Sunrise over the University of Balearics campus. 20-12-2019 @Davinia_AM

This glorious sunrise was recorded from the University of the Balearic Islands or UIB this morning in Carrer de Valldemossa by nursing student, @Davinia_AM.

Skies like this are usually seen when there?s only high clouds in the sky and the sun shines through them and every time it happens, social media networks are inundated with photos.

Bon dia pic.twitter.com/JtvIWJv4Lo ? Jaume Cabrer soler (@CabrerJaume) December 20, 2019

Unfortunately those serene skies didn?t last long, as storm Elsa arrived bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Así se ve el amanecer desde Portopí, Palma. pic.twitter.com/B9eX4YlsKf ? AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) December 20, 2019

