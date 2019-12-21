Everything you know about Jumanji is about to change. Watch the trailer for #JUMANJI: The Next Level now - only in theaters this Christmas! Visit Site: http://www.jumanjimovie.com/?hs308=youtubeorg Follow Us On Social: https://www.facebook.com/JumanjiMovie https://www.twitter.com/JumanjiMovie https://www.instagram.com/JumanjiMovie Subscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive content: http://bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game. #JumanjiTheNextLevel #OfficialTrailer #Trailer #TheRock #DwayneJohnson #KevinHart #JackBlack #KarenGillan #DannyDeVito #DannyGlover #NickJonas #Awkwafina #TheNextLevel 01-07-2019 Youtube: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Shares:

A warm welcome to the passengers onboard Aidasol who arrive in port this morning.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

CINEMA

Films showing in English

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Plot summary: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring: Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director: J.J. Abrams. Duration: 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated: 12. Category: Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars OCIMAX 12 Action/Adventure 16.10/17.20/19.05/20.15/*22.00 (*except Tues & Thurs)

Star Wars FESTIVAL 12 Action/Adventure 19.00/22.30

Star Wars MAHON 12 Action/Adventure 19.50 (23/12)

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) See trailer above

Plot summary: In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart. Director: Jake Kasdan. Duration: 2 hours 3 minutes. Rated: 7. Category: Action/Adventure/Comedy.

Jumanji: The Next Level OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure 15.20/17.45

The Good Liar (2019)

Plot summary: Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes.

Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey. Director: Bill Condon. Duration: 1 hour 49 minutes. Rated:16. Category: Crime/Drama/Mystery.

The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 16.00/*20.00 (*Not on Thurs)

Frozen 2 (2019)

Plot summary: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring: Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel.

Director: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Duration: 1 hour 43 minutes. Rated: PG. Category: Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.00/17.00

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.20