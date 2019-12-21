The winter solstice sun in alignment with the rose window

21-12-2019miquel a. cañellas

Hundreds of people got up super-early this morning to witness the winter solstice at 5.19am.

At dawn the sun comes in through the eastern window of Palma Cathedral and out through the western window making it look like the building is lit from inside.

It’s an amazing sight and this year a whole bunch of people gathered on the terraces of Es Baluard to watch it happen.

The solstice happens at the same time all over the world and whereas south of the equator, the December solstice marks the beginning of summer, here it marks the offical start to Winter and the longest night of the year.

