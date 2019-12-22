The watchtower at Cala Figuera must be repaired. Archive photo. 11-03-2016 R.C.

The Government has announced that it will not be buying the Can Trujillo estate in the Cap de Cala Figuerain Calvià.

The 363-hectare property is owned by Miguel Juan Sureda Trujillo who is selling it to the Madrid based company, Global Quilarquia, SL, for 11,045,000 euros.

But the Consell had first refusal because there’s a 16th century watchtower on the property which is protected as a Property of Cultural Interest.

The new owner of Can Trujillo must restore the tower of Cap de Cala Figuera and grants are available to help pay for the work.

Can Trujillo is one of the few farms in Calvià and the bay of Palma that still has a virgin coastline and besides the tower it’s also home to the Cap de Cala Figuera lighthouse which is owned by the Portuària Authoritat.

Graphic showing the Can Trujillo estate.

Most of the property is protected as a Natural Area of Special Interest, ANEI, and is part of the Natura 2000 Network which means urban restrictions are very high.

Buildings

According to the land registry, Cadastre, there are two houses on the property, one is 81 m2 and the other is 202 m2, a 1,302 m2 agricultural building and more than 1,000 m2 of warehouses.