Palma fire brigade at the scene of the bus fire. 22-12-2019 Palma Fire Brigade

Shares:

An EMT bus caught fire in Palma on Sunday and the flames quickly spread to 6 parked cars nearby, leaving three of them completely burnt out.

It happened outside a church in the Sa Indioteria neighbourhood of the city at 4 o?clock in the morning and engine failure is thought to have caused the blaze.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to get the flames under control and the bus was completely incinerated.