Warm and sunny in Palma today. 24-12-2019 MDB

The stormy weather that's been plagueing Majorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands has subsided for the moment and we’re in for some lovely weather over the Christmas holidays.

Palma, 19 degrees today with lots of sunshine, a southerly breeze and a low of 10º.

Sóller is a bit windy but there's plenty of sunshine and a top temperature of 19º dropping to 8 degrees after dark.

It’s 20 degrees and sunny in Pollensa with a northerly wind and an overnight low of 9º.

Over on the eastside, it’s a beautiful day in Santanyi with a high of 19 degrees falling to 8º when the sun goes down.

And it’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Andratx with a top temperature of 18º, a low of 11º and a warm breeze.



What’s On Tuesday

The ice rink is open in Port Adriano and there's also a 30 metre long sledging run. It doesn’t cost anything to get in, the skates are free, there’s exhibitions and concerts and Santa Claus is on the premises from noon until 6pm.

Puerto Portals Christmas Market is open until January 6 with tons of stalls offering plenty of ideas for last minute gifts as well as clothes, great food and entertainment. It’s open from noon until 8pm today and there’s an ice rink there too.

There’s an exhibition of work by several artists of the Dionís Bennassar Gallery in Pollença until December 31 and it’s open from 10.30am until 2.30pm and again between 5pm and 8pm.

And there’s a circus show based on the Grinch at Son Fusteret in Palma. Circo Alegrìa starts at 5pm, tickets cost 8 euros and you can buy them at www.4tickets.es.