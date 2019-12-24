Weather
Christmas Day weather in Majorca
Christmas Day in Majorca - clear skies, light or minimal breezes, and warm. Boxing Day, much the same.
Overnight lows in central areas and parts of the Tramuntana between four and six degrees.
Forecast highs:
Wednesday, 25 December
20C Alcudia
18C Andratx
19C Calvia
18C Deya
21C Palma
20C Pollensa
21C Sant Llorenç
19C Santanyi
Thursday, 26 December
18C Alcudia
18C Andratx
19C Calvia
18C Deya
20C Palma
19C Pollensa
19C Sant Llorenç
20C Santanyi
Tuesday's highs
23.1C Puerto Pollensa
21.9C Sa Pobla
21.2C Arta / Es Capdella
