Christmas Day in Majorca - clear skies, light or minimal breezes, and warm. Boxing Day, much the same.

Overnight lows in central areas and parts of the Tramuntana between four and six degrees.

Forecast highs:

Wednesday, 25 December

20C Alcudia

18C Andratx

19C Calvia

18C Deya

21C Palma

20C Pollensa

21C Sant Llorenç

19C Santanyi

Thursday, 26 December

18C Alcudia

18C Andratx

19C Calvia

18C Deya

20C Palma

19C Pollensa

19C Sant Llorenç

20C Santanyi

Tuesday's highs

23.1C Puerto Pollensa

21.9C Sa Pobla

21.2C Arta / Es Capdella