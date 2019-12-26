Incident
Investigation into satanic rituals in Santa Eugenia
Animal body parts found in a wooded area of Camí de Es Comellà de Betzers in Sant Eugènia are believed to be part of a satanic ritual.
“It was around 10.30pm or 11.30pm,” recalls a neighbour, Mr Cati. “There was a full moon and the dogs began to bark incessantly, but the truth is that I didn't pay much attention to them. The next morning I discovered a lot of garbage and it was all very dirty. When I reached the back of the farm I found the remains of a satanic ritual. I couldn't believe my eyes and I started running to ask for help,” he said.
When Police and Guardia Civil Officers arrived they discovered four or five decapitated hens. On the branches of the trees a large sheep was cut in half and the guts were scattered on the branches and the ground. Lambs were slaughtered, there was blood all over the place and a cardboard box with holes in the shape of an altar was in the centre.
“It was a massacre, says Mr Cati, “quartered animals, guts hung by tree branches and lots of chickens, lambs and sheep slaughtered.”
Experts have suggested that it was a case of santeria, spells and black magic and that the various objects and decapitated animals found suggests that it was a witchcraft ceremony.
Local Police and the Guardia Civil Officers have launched an investigation.
