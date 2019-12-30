The work will improve sanitation and reduce spillage into Palma bay by more than 70%. 29-12-2019 Ultima Hora

After months of delay, construction of the new pumping station and lamination tank at the Coll treatment plant and the general gravity interceptor collector from the centre to the Palma II Waste Wtare Treatment Plant has finally begun.

Emaya insists that the delays have led to improvements in the project and that the work will improve sanitation and reduce spillage into Palma bay by more than 70%.

The mixed water collection project is costing 18,922,676 euros and the new pumping station and bill for the rolling tank for the WWTP Palma II is 7,176,054.

According to Emaya, these two projects will improve water quality in Palma and stop rainwater from dragging 12 tons of pollution into the sea every time it rains.