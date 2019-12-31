Emergencies
Police investigate Muro death
Local police and the Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Muro.
Officers say the 42-year-old Spaniard, who was found on the stairs of his home in Avenida del Llac, had been hit on the head.
An autopsy is being carried out to determine whether the victim fell down the stairs or if a third party was involved in his death.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.