30-12-2019

Local police and the Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Muro.

Officers say the 42-year-old Spaniard, who was found on the stairs of his home in Avenida del Llac, had been hit on the head.



An autopsy is being carried out to determine whether the victim fell down the stairs or if a third party was involved in his death.