Sentencing
Jailed for Palma nightclub blaze
A 44 year-old man has been jailed for allegedly setting fire to the old Asai nightclub in Palma on December 13.
Investigators always believed the blaze was started deliberately but didn’t have enough evidence to confirm their suspicions until now.
Twenty years ago, the Asai was the place to go but it's been closed for a long time and is now being renovated.
The defendant had reportedly applied for a job removing debris from the site at Puig de Sant Pere and allegedly threatened the project manager when he refused to give him work.
The fire caused 12,000 euros worth of damage but fortunately did not spread to adjacent buildings. The Can Sales library was evacuated as a precaution.
The suspect was arrested on Thursday, appeared in court on Friday and was sent to prison.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.