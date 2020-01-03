Weather
Good morning from Majorca
It’s a cloudy day in Palma with a 10 kilometre southerly wind and a high of 17º dropping to 8 degrees overnight.
Sóller is 16º and foggy today with a low of 7º, but the sun will come out now and again.
It’s 16 degrees, windy and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Andratx with a top temperature of 16 and a low of 8.
Alcúdia’s overcast and blustery with sunny spells and a top temperature of 17 degrees falling to 7º after dark.
And it’s 16 degrees and very dull in Santanyi with a strong breeze and a low of 6º.
You can view the weather across the island on our webcam page.
What’s On Jan 3
The Three Kings parade leaves Plaça Cort in Palma at 12 noon and the one in Puerto Alcúdia starts at 5.30pm.
There’s a free concert by the Marratxi Youth Orchestra at Sant Marçal Church at 8pm
Trio Flaires are live at Sant Felip Neri Church in Palma at 6.30pm, entry is free, but donations are welcome.
There’s still time to see Circo Algeria at Son Fusteret in Palma, the show gets underway at 5pm and tickets prices start at 8 euros.
Old Noise will rock the house at the Shamrock from midnight, there's no charge on the door and it’s open until 5am.
