Looking across towards the Arta mountains from Muro beach. 07-01-2020 MDB

It’s a gorgeous day in Palma with a high of 18 degrees, lots of sunshine, a very slight breeze and an overnight low of 8º.

Andratx is sunny with 15 kilometre northerly winds, and a top temperature of 16 degrees falling to 7º after dark.

The sun’s out in Santanyi too and it’s 17 degrees with a northerly 10 kilometre wind and a low of 6º.

It’s 16 degrees and a bit breezy in Alcúdia today but at least it’s sunny, overnight the temperature will drop to around 8 degrees.

The morning fog in Sóller will be replaced by sunshine and the high of 15º will fall to 6 degrees overnight.

What’s On

“Little Women” is on at Cineciutat, in english and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is on at the Ocimax in Palma.

It’s market day in Alcúdia, Árta, Portocolom, and Pere Garau and if you’re itching to spend your Christmas money, there’s plenty of things to buy, from toys and clothes to jewellery and local delicacies.

If you’re not done partying head on over to the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma tonight. Glasford and the Providence are live at midnight, it’s free to get in and it’s open until 5am.