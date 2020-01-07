Retail
Official start of the January Sales
Some shops in Palma have been showing sale signs for a week or so, but the sales officially start today so if you’re looking for a bargain now is the time to get down the shops.
8 years ago the Government lifted the restrictions on the periods in which shops can offer discounts, but not everyone was happy about it.
Sales are now more widespread throughout the year but the slowdown in the economy has meant that large stores are more optimistic than small businesses over how much revenue can be generated.
