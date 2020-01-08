The municipality will have a cycling network of more than 50 kilometres. 06-01-2020 CLUBCICLISTA ARIANY¶

The Town Hall of Ariany wants to create a network of cycle routes to attract lovers of cycling to the heart of the Pla.

Right now there are 10 routes that run along different paths of the Fora Vila de Ariany and if they were connected to each other there would be more than 50 kilometres of roads and many more routes.

The project is being executed with the help of the Borsa d'Allotjaments Turístics del Govern along with technical assistance from the Council of Majorca and the main aim of the project is to improve road safety for cyclists and other users of rural roads in the municipality.

The work will cost 494,479 euros and most of it will be paid by the Government.

Promotion

The 10 routes range in length from 2.2 kms to 10.2 km and the Ariany Mayor, Joan Ribot says joining them together would help promote cycling tourism in the area.

“With this project 50% of the municipality's roads will be reconditioned which will draw tourism and in the future we hope to offer hikers a space of tranquility and nature by expanding the hiking routes,” he said.

By promoting cycling tourism along with holiday homes and gastronomy, the Town Hall, hopes more tourists will be attracted to Ariany and the Pla.