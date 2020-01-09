Carlos Núñez - Galician multi-instrumentalist (Galician gaita bagpipe, flute and others) performs in Sa Pobla tomorrow. Archive photo. 29-12-2013 R.C.

Today, January 9

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00 flamenco with Los Habichuela at Es Gremi (Gremi Porgadors, 16 in the Poligono Son Castelló) in Palma. Info 971 911 004. Free.

FIESTAS

Campos, Sant Julia and Santa Basilissa. 10.00: Mass. 11.00: Festival of “imaginary” Campos - giants, bigheads, beasties ... . Plaça Major. 19.30: Coral concert at the auditorium.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

MARKETS

S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow, January 10

FIESTAS

Manacor Sant Antoni. 21.00: Rehearsal for the “goigs” plus ximbombas, wine and barbecue. Plaça Concordia.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Nit Bruixa Infantil - children’s witches night. Albopas youth and children’s batucada. Plaça Major. 21.00: Welcome to the Sant Antoni “clamater”; procession. From the town hall.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: La Copla Rota - Gonzalo Benavides (vocals), Josi Gonzalez (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros.

Palma. 20.00: Yuri Nasushkin (violin), Lidia Stratulat (piano). Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64.

Palma, 21.00: Break Free - Queen tribute. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 37-48 euros. www.truiteatre.es.



Sa Pobla. 22.00: Carlos Núñez - Galician multi-instrumentalist (Galician gaita bagpipe, flute and others) - with Miquel Bennàssar, Tomeu Payeras, Xerebiols. Sant Antoni Church. 20 euros.

Palma. Please note that The Wolrd Fmous Glen Miller Tribute at the Auditorium has been cancelled.

PERFORMANCE

Marratxi. 19.30 folk dances by Es Raiguer in front of es Liceu at Sa Cabana.

Portocolom. 21.30 folk dances by Abeniara at Pl. des Corso.

S’Arenal. 21.30 folk dances by Roada at Plaza des Nins.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Alcudia, 18.00: Aladdin - El Musical. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 18 euros.

MARKETS

Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).