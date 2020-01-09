What's On
What's on in Majorca on Thursday / Friday
Today, January 9
MUSIC
Palma. 21.00 flamenco with Los Habichuela at Es Gremi (Gremi Porgadors, 16 in the Poligono Son Castelló) in Palma. Info 971 911 004. Free.
FIESTAS
Campos, Sant Julia and Santa Basilissa. 10.00: Mass. 11.00: Festival of “imaginary” Campos - giants, bigheads, beasties ... . Plaça Major. 19.30: Coral concert at the auditorium.
CHILDREN'S CORNER
Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.
MARKETS
S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.
Tomorrow, January 10
FIESTAS
Manacor Sant Antoni. 21.00: Rehearsal for the “goigs” plus ximbombas, wine and barbecue. Plaça Concordia.
Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Nit Bruixa Infantil - children’s witches night. Albopas youth and children’s batucada. Plaça Major. 21.00: Welcome to the Sant Antoni “clamater”; procession. From the town hall.
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: La Copla Rota - Gonzalo Benavides (vocals), Josi Gonzalez (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros.
Palma. 20.00: Yuri Nasushkin (violin), Lidia Stratulat (piano). Conservatory, C. Alfons Magnanim 64.
Palma, 21.00: Break Free - Queen tribute. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 37-48 euros. www.truiteatre.es.
PERFORMANCE
Marratxi. 19.30 folk dances by Es Raiguer in front of es Liceu at Sa Cabana.
Portocolom. 21.30 folk dances by Abeniara at Pl. des Corso.
S’Arenal. 21.30 folk dances by Roada at Plaza des Nins.
CHILDREN'S CORNER
Alcudia, 18.00: Aladdin - El Musical. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 18 euros.
MARKETS
Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
