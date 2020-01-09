Arrests
Six arrested for alleged gang rape of a minor
A total of six people have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in Palma.
The victim told Police that she met a group of people from the Corea neighbourhood of the city on Christmas Eve and they persuaded her to go to Son Gotleu, where seven youths allegedly took turns sexually assaulting her before taking her to an apartment in Camp Redo and continued to abuse her.
All six minors who’ve already been detained deny raping the girl and claim the sex was consensual and their Defence lawyers have reportedly provided WhatsApp conversations which allegedly show the victim’s intention to have sex with several boys.
Police are still searching for a 19 year old who was also allegedly involved in the incident. An investigation has been launched to determine exactly what happened.
“There are still many things to clarify, many details and we have to be discreet considering also that they are minors,” said the Government delegate, Ramón Morey.
The victim reported the attack on Christmas day and was interviewed by Police again on Wednesday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.