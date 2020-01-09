Arrests
Seventh arrest in alleged gang rape
The National Police have arrested a seventh person in relation to the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Palma on Christmas Eve.
This means that six minors and one adult are currently being detained for alleged sexual assault. The investigation is ongoing and new arrests are not ruled out. The police are also looking for a friend of the victim that was with her on the night of the attack.
The events occurred on the night of December 24 in the Palma neighbourhood of Corea, where the aggressors took turns raping the girl, who is about to turn 14.
Six of the young people involved are between 15 and 16 years old. And the only adult is a 19-year-old boy who at the time of the sexual assault was on a release a permit granted by the detention centre in Es Pinaret, where he was admitted for other crimes previously committed.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.