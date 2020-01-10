Courts
Convicted of stabbing two guests at christening
A man has been jailed for stabbing two people at a Christening in Magalluf at the end of 2017.
The court heard that on November 13, the defendant went to a cocktail bar, in Magalluf, where friends were celebrating the baptism of their little girl.
He had an altercation with one of the guests which involved some pushing and shoving, then left the venue, but returned minutes later with a knife.
The defendant then cut the left arm of a guest, attacked a woman and cut her right arm then injured another man in the head.
