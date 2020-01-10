Traffic
Calls to reduce motorway speed limit
The Council of Majorca wants to reduce the speed limit on the Vía de Cintura from 120 kilometres an hour to just 80kmph to combat pollution, reduce emissions and prevent traffic jams.
The decision to reduce the limit was taken during the previous legislature, but it never happened.
"We want to reduce the speed due to environmental and safety issues and I would like the agreement to be adopted unanimously,” Minister of Mobilat, Iván Sevillano said in the plenary.
A number of other road issues were discussed at the session, including plans to improve access roads to Palma, the painting of lanes and the promotion of public transport to alleviate traffic volumes.
Frederick Jessop / Hace about 6 hours
Imagine very many FREE BUSES All over the Island !!. Using a Car would become far too expensive to go to and from work , shopping etc. Then what about TOLL ROADS. A toll to use the Via De Cintura!!! Having to pay to use roads, when there are FREE Buses would again be far too expensive. Mallorca is now like America , where they worship the Car. There are far to many Cars on the Island. Abd there are NOT enough roads to accommodate these Cars , especially in the Season when thiusands of Hire Cars are in use. The pollution on this Island now is a cause for concern. It is injurous to health and creates even more DUST and gases that we breathe. There needs to be very serious thought and planning when Electric Cars and Buses become common place in Mallorca.