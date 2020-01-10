The decision had previously been made about reducing the speed limit but it was never enforced. 09-01-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

The Council of Majorca wants to reduce the speed limit on the Vía de Cintura from 120 kilometres an hour to just 80kmph to combat pollution, reduce emissions and prevent traffic jams.

The decision to reduce the limit was taken during the previous legislature, but it never happened.

"We want to reduce the speed due to environmental and safety issues and I would like the agreement to be adopted unanimously,” Minister of Mobilat, Iván Sevillano said in the plenary.

A number of other road issues were discussed at the session, including plans to improve access roads to Palma, the painting of lanes and the promotion of public transport to alleviate traffic volumes.