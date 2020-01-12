The ground floor walkway will need to be used from Monday. 11-01-2020 M.A. CAÑELLAS

From Monday, the mechanical walkway that connects the car park and the terminal building at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma, Majorca will be out of action. Renovation work is expected to take just over a month.

People parking on the fourth storey of the car park will therefore need to go to the ground floor in order to cross to the terminal. The preferential tariff for the fourth storey will be suspended while the work is being carried out.

Specific signage is going up in the terminal and in the car park to indicate the connections.