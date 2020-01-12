Sant Sebastia Petit for the children in Palma. 13-01-2019 Pere Bergas

Today, January 12

FIESTAS

Palma. Sant Sebastia. From 10.30 to 14.30 Sant Sebastia Petit at the Parc de la Riera. At 10.45 and 13.15 children’s animation by Trencaclosques; 11.0 and 13.30 by Mel i Sucre; At 12.15 event for children over 2 years; At 11.50 circus; At 12.00 children’s concert by Xanguito; At 11.30 and 12.45 magic show by El gran Cassanyes; At 11.15 and 12.30 puppet show. At 11.30 and 12.45 storytelling. Complete programme at www.palma.cat.

Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 18.00: Concert of “goigs” for Sant Antoni. Coral de Sa Pobla, Coral de Porreres choirs. At the church. 18.00: Sant Antoni 2020 folk dance - Marjal en Festa, Sarau Alcudienc. Plaça Mercat.

Son Carrio, Sant Antoni. 18.00: Demons and bonfire. From Plaça Mossen Alcover to Ca n’Apol-lonia.

Son Servera. Firó Santantonier (Handicraft Fair). 10.30 at the Plaza de Sant Joan.

MUSIC

Palma, 19.00: Tribute to Mecano - eighties Spanish pop group. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 27.50-42 euros. www.truiteatre.es.

Porreres. 11.30 choir music by Santuario de Monti-sion.

PERFORMANCES

Portocristo. 12.00 folk dances with S’Estol des Gerricó at Passeig de la Sirena.

Santa Margalida. 19.00 magic with Tomy Merlin at the auditorium. Tickets 5 euros.

CHILDREN'S CORNER

Palma. Ice rink “Ice park”now running until Sunday January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Palma. 12.00 with Vaiana at Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54) in Palma. Info 656 632 834. Tickets 10 and 12 euros.

SPORTS

Palma. Football match at home at 12.00 between Atletico Balears and UP Lagreno at Son Malferit (C/ Gregorio Marañon nº 1 - 07007 – Palma. The football field is located near IKEA). Tickets at the box office. Office hours are Monday to Fridays 9.00 to 20.00.

MARKETS

Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Muro, and Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets),Llucmajor, Moscari (monthly) Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Portocristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa.