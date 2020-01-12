Police at one of the bars that was inspected. 12-01-2020

Shares:

Between 18 December and 6 January, the National Police in Palma arrested six people for drug dealing as the result of nine inspections of clubs and bars.

In addition to the six arrests for dealing, a seventh person was detained who had a court order, while 38 people were fined for the possession of drugs and five for carrying knives.

The inspections were made by the police's citizens' security brigade and by Palma police's green patrol, which was checking on compliance with bylaws and regional regulations. Sixteen proceedings resulted from this. The establishments that were inspected were ones where there had been incidents or for which information had been received regarding the sale and use of drugs.

The police say that these controls will continue and are asking the public to assist; information can be provided anonymously by email - mallorca.participacion@policia.es.