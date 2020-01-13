Housing
Government extends housing benefit
Nearly 600 families who were denied help to pay their rent in 2018 have now been included in the program.
Previously, people had to provide proof of a minimum income in order to qualify for Government housing benefit.
In 2019 the Executive decided to modify the conditions and the Housing Minister, Marc Pons, has now signed an order allowing the families that were refused help to get the money they need.
In 2018, the Executive granted 5.3 million euros in rental aid to a total of 2,920 families. The additional 596 families takes the number of beneficiaries to more than 3,500.
Help is available for rentals that do not exceed 900 euros.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.