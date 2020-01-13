The Government increases housing benefit. Archive photo. 27-04-2004 Gabriel Alomar

Nearly 600 families who were denied help to pay their rent in 2018 have now been included in the program.

Previously, people had to provide proof of a minimum income in order to qualify for Government housing benefit.

In 2019 the Executive decided to modify the conditions and the Housing Minister, Marc Pons, has now signed an order allowing the families that were refused help to get the money they need.

In 2018, the Executive granted 5.3 million euros in rental aid to a total of 2,920 families. The additional 596 families takes the number of beneficiaries to more than 3,500.

Help is available for rentals that do not exceed 900 euros.