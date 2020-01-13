The man was unhappy with the presence of other men in the pool. 13-01-2020 Archivo

A 41 year old Morrocan man has been arrested by Manacor police after he attempted to ban his wife from swimming with other men in the municipal swimming pool.

According to police the man demanded that his wife´s membership of the swimming pool be cancelled. Staff called police who then visited the couple in their home where they discovered that he had destroyed her swimming goggles and her burkini.

He was detained as a result of his threatening behaviour.