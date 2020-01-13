Arrests
Arrested for threatening his wife for swimming in a pool
A 41 year old Morrocan man has been arrested by Manacor police after he attempted to ban his wife from swimming with other men in the municipal swimming pool.
According to police the man demanded that his wife´s membership of the swimming pool be cancelled. Staff called police who then visited the couple in their home where they discovered that he had destroyed her swimming goggles and her burkini.
He was detained as a result of his threatening behaviour.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.