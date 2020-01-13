Statistics
Palma airport passengers total rose two per cent in 2019
In 2019, as is normal, Palma Son Sant Joan Airport had the third highest number of passengers among Spanish airports. There were 29.7 million, some distance behind Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat with 61.7 million and 52.6 million respectively. The Palma total showed a 2.2% increase for the whole year.
Nationally, there was a 4.4% increase in passenger numbers at all airports operated by the Aena airports authority. The total was 275.2 million, a new record. The growth in 2019 was, however, down on what it had been in 2018, when the total increased by 5.8% compared with 2017. The last time there was a decrease in passenger numbers was in 2013, when they declined by 3.5%
There was more relative growth in national passengers in 2019 - up 6.4% to 85.5 million - than in international passengers, the number of which increased 3.5% to 188.8 million.
Palma has long been the third busiest airport in Spain in terms of whole-year traffic. In fourth position was Malaga-Costa del Sol with 19.8 million passengers (up 4.4%). Then came Alicante-Elche with a 7.6% rise to 15 million, Gran Canaria and Tenerife South. These two airports in the Canaries experienced decreases and confirmed the fact that there were reductions in connectivity last year; Thomas Cook wasn't the only reason. Gran Canaria went down 2.7% to 13.2 million and Tenerife South by 1.1% to 11.1 million.
In December, there was a 3.7% increase in passengers at all airports - the figure was 18.2 million. At Son Sant Joan, there were 952,356 passengers, a fall of 2.1%.
