Awards
Balearic island to receive European Region of Gastronomy title
This Saturday, Minorca will officially receive the title of European Region of Gastronomy 2022. This will be handed to the president of the Council of Minorca, Susana Mora, who is also president the Minorca Tourism Foundation. Diane Dodd, president of the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism will be making the presentation.
The European Region of Gastronomy project promotes local products and cuisine in accordance with principles of sustainable development. There will be a programme of events for Minorca that will culminate in 2022.
Award-winners become part of a platform and work together to, for example, stimulate gastronomic innovation and improve sustainable tourism standards. In Minorca's case, the jury was impressed by the role that gastronomy has as a cornerstone of the island's economy and culture and by the fact that there are some 1,800 businesses on the island which are associated with this gastronomy.
