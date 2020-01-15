People of all ages take part in Palma's Cycling Day. 20-01-2018 MIQUEL A. BORRAS

The 40th edition of Cycling Day in Palma will take place on January 20.

It was cancelled last year because of the bad weather so fingers crossed it stays fair this time around.

Palma Mayor, José Hila, and the Territorial Director of Caixabank, Mari Cruz Rivera, announced the event at the CaixaForum on Tuesday and the President of the Cycling Federation of the Balearic Islands, Fernando Gilet, and representatives from collaborating companies, including Samu-061, Coca Cola and El Corte Inglés, were there.

Participants will start pedalling from the Plaça de Santa Eulàlia, at noon and cycle towards the Palau Municipal d'Esports Son Moix, passing through Plaça Sant Francesc, the Avenidas, Avenida de Antoni Maura, Passeig del Born, the Rambla to Camí de Jesús and end their run at Polideportivo Municipal de Son Moix.

More than 10,000 people have registered for Palma Cycling Day this year which aims to remind people to reduce the amount of plastic they use.

It is not too late to register if you want to join in, visit https://www.elitechip.net.