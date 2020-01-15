Events
40th Diada Ciclista (Cycling Day) in Palma next week
The 40th edition of Cycling Day in Palma will take place on January 20.
It was cancelled last year because of the bad weather so fingers crossed it stays fair this time around.
Palma Mayor, José Hila, and the Territorial Director of Caixabank, Mari Cruz Rivera, announced the event at the CaixaForum on Tuesday and the President of the Cycling Federation of the Balearic Islands, Fernando Gilet, and representatives from collaborating companies, including Samu-061, Coca Cola and El Corte Inglés, were there.
Participants will start pedalling from the Plaça de Santa Eulàlia, at noon and cycle towards the Palau Municipal d'Esports Son Moix, passing through Plaça Sant Francesc, the Avenidas, Avenida de Antoni Maura, Passeig del Born, the Rambla to Camí de Jesús and end their run at Polideportivo Municipal de Son Moix.
More than 10,000 people have registered for Palma Cycling Day this year which aims to remind people to reduce the amount of plastic they use.
It is not too late to register if you want to join in, visit https://www.elitechip.net.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.