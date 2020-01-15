Boris Becker's home in Arta. 31-05-2018 STARPRESS/ Kay Kirchwitz - STARP

A group of squatters have been evicted from a mansion in Artà which is owned by Boris Becker.

The 2,900 square metre Villa Son Coll, which was bought by the tennis star in the 1990’s, has four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a tennis court and a basketball court and sits on a 265,000 square metre plot of land. In 2004, Boris Becker was fined 214,000 euros for carrying out illegal work at the villa.

At least ten people have been turfed out of the villa by Guardia Civil and Local Police Officers, including a man, a pregnant woman and a minor, who have reportedly gone to the Town Council to ask Social Services for help in finding alternative accommodation.

Last May the property was occupied by three Germans who claimed that they took care of the house and the land, but they left and another bunch of squatters moved in.

According to German media a porn movie was shot at the villa a few days ago which may have raised suspicions about those squatting in the property.

Boris Becker’s career took off when he won Wimbledon in 1985 at the age of 17 and he went on to win a raft of awards, including six Grand Slams tournaments two Masters Cups, and an Olympic medal in Barcelona 1992.

He was declared bankrupt in June 2017 after he failed to repay a loan of more than 3 million euros and was forced to sell several pieces of tennis memorabilia in an effort to raise some money.