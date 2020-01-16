Fiesta
Fiesta safety advice for bonfires and correfocs
The 112 Emergency Service has issued a list of do’s and don’ts for the 'foguerons' and ‘correfocs' of Sant Antoni and Sant Sebastià.
■ Do not turn on the stove with gasoline, use quick-ignition sawdust and paraffin tablets.
■ Do not throw firecrackers or rockets into the fire or containers.
■ Do not put plastic or food scraps into the fire, because they generate a lot of smoke.
■ Do not smoke or light a fire near pyrotechnic containers.
■ Dress in cotton clothes; trousers and long sleeves and wear sensible shoes, a hat or scarf, earplugs and glasses to protect your eyes.
■ Don’t hinder the demons parade by putting obstacles in their way.
■ If you are accompanied by children, keep them at a safe distance from the parades.
